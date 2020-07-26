KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $31.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.