Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) PT Raised to $75.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE:KL opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.