Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Shares Down 13.2%

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) dropped 13.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53, approximately 179,159 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

BCEKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kingsmen Resources in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Kingsmen Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

