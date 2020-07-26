Kingfisher (LON:KGF) PT Raised to GBX 271 at Societe Generale

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price objective boosted by Societe Generale from GBX 222 ($2.73) to GBX 271 ($3.33) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Investec raised shares of Kingfisher to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 224 ($2.76) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 235.10 ($2.89).

LON:KGF opened at GBX 248.30 ($3.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 620.75. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.80 ($2.83).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

