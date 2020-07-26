Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $20,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $147.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.90. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

