KeyCorp Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.57. Graco has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.