KeyCorp Weighs in on EOG Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

EOG opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.