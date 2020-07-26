Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.39 ($46.50).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €39.95 ($44.89) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.89. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($61.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

