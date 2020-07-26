Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €27.50 ($30.90) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.97 ($28.06).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €32.54 ($36.56) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €31.74 ($35.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of -35.47.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

