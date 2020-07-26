Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) a €12.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JUN3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Baader Bank set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.06 ($23.66).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of ETR:JUN3 opened at €26.04 ($29.26) on Thursday. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €10.06 ($11.30) and a fifty-two week high of €26.60 ($29.89). The business has a 50-day moving average of €20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.