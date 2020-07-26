KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

KMPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised KemPharm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on KemPharm from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Research analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KemPharm stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 182.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 165,190 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.50% of KemPharm worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

