Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Kemper alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

KMPR opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kemper by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.