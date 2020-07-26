Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.25.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KEL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.88.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$1.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

