KAO (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS:KSRYY)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.26, approximately 9,038 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 33,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded KAO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Get KAO alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It operates through Cosmetics Business, Cosmetaries Business, and Other Business segments. It provides makeup, skincare, nail care, and hair care products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.