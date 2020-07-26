Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaman presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE KAMN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kaman has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.09 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kaman by 52.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Kaman by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

