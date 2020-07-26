Juniper Networks (JNPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.29-0.39 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.29-$0.39 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JNPR stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

