JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Shares Down 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.44 and last traded at $58.44, 159 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

