JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $53.72 on Thursday. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52.

