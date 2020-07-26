JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised SWISS RE LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get SWISS RE LTD/S alerts:

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SWISS RE LTD/S has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.