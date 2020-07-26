JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$390.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$330.00 to C$384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$341.00 to C$387.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$369.25.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$367.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$349.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$332.56. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$376.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total transaction of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,678.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

