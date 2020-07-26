JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($21.66) target price (down from GBX 1,790 ($22.03)) on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Relx to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) price target on Relx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($25.60) price target (down previously from GBX 2,100 ($25.84)) on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,915 ($23.57) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,935 ($23.81).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 1,671 ($20.56) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,858.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,860.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95).

Relx (LON:REL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.60 ($0.45) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Analysts expect that Relx will post 101.6977267 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a GBX 13.60 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.