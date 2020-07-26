JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €47.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.39 ($46.50).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €39.95 ($44.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Daimler has a one year low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a one year high of €54.50 ($61.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion and a PE ratio of 114.14.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.