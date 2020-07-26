JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €30.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($34.27) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.59 ($42.24).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €36.03 ($40.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.99 and a 200 day moving average of €34.14. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($54.13).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.