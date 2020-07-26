JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.86) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

