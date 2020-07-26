Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerrick Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMDA opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Jerrick Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerrick Media will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jerrick Media

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

