Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $13.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 32.4% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $181,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 58.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

