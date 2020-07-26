Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nasdaq Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $135.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

