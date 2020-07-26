Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Investec lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

KGFHY stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

