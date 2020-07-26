Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $52.61 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

