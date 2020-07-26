Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

POLY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,680 ($20.67) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon boosted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($15.09) to GBX 1,414 ($17.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,644.25 ($20.23).

Shares of POLY opened at GBX 1,805 ($22.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 15.24 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,758 ($21.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,552.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,436.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

In related news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,615 ($19.87) per share, with a total value of £5,038.80 ($6,200.84). Also, insider Italia Boninelli acquired 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,573 ($19.36) per share, with a total value of £11,482.90 ($14,131.06).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

