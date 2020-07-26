Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $8.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

BIIB opened at $272.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,558,000 after acquiring an additional 69,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,195,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

