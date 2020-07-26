Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRI. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $644.84 million, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $690,806.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.