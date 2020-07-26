Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a $13.50 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

FCX opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $258,339,000 after purchasing an additional 654,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $308,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $152,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.