Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,049 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,998 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.