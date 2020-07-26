Janney Capital Management LLC Has $490,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,620,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,501,000 after acquiring an additional 627,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

