Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,593 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 190,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 24,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 80,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $212.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

