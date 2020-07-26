ITV’s (ITV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITV to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 88 ($1.08) to GBX 96 ($1.18) in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 95 ($1.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 118.40 ($1.46).

ITV stock opened at GBX 61.44 ($0.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.04). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.49.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,680.28 ($3,298.40).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

