iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.42, approximately 6,972 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

