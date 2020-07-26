iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,821 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 900% compared to the typical daily volume of 382 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

