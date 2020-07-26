iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, approximately 3,803 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 10.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

