Investors Buy Large Volume of eMagin Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,612 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical daily volume of 813 call options.

EMAN stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.