Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.98, 2,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

