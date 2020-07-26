Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.67.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $675.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $699.72.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,775 shares of company stock worth $18,181,874. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,460,849,000 after buying an additional 591,816 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,050,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,644,000 after purchasing an additional 322,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,951,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,607,000 after purchasing an additional 204,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.