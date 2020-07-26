INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Financial Survey

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get INTL FCStone alerts:

73.8% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of LPL Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of LPL Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares INTL FCStone and LPL Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTL FCStone $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A LPL Financial $5.62 billion 1.06 $559.88 million $7.18 10.58

LPL Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INTL FCStone.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for INTL FCStone and LPL Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTL FCStone 0 0 0 0 N/A LPL Financial 0 0 8 1 3.11

LPL Financial has a consensus price target of $87.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.99%. Given LPL Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than INTL FCStone.

Profitability

This table compares INTL FCStone and LPL Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTL FCStone 0.20% 16.33% 0.97% LPL Financial 9.80% 59.55% 10.52%

Risk & Volatility

INTL FCStone has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LPL Financial has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LPL Financial beats INTL FCStone on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The company also provides fee-based advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solutions for commission- and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for INTL FCStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL FCStone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.