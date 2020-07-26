Intevac (IVAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Intevac had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

Get Intevac alerts:

IVAC opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.85. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

IVAC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.