INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IKTSY. Societe Generale raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

