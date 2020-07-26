Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

