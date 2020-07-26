Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.
Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.
In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Intel
Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.
