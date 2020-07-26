Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) SVP Sells 1,939 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,939 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $62,668.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Santiago Arroyo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Santiago Arroyo sold 1,561 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $52,995.95.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.