Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 63,968 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 63,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $6,945,645.44. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 37,044 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $3,904,067.16.

On Thursday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,273 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,583,810.10.

On Monday, July 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 6,127 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $615,763.50.

On Thursday, July 9th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25.

MEDP opened at $105.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $114.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 162.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.