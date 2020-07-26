Insider Selling: LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Major Shareholder Sells 32,408 Shares of Stock

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 32,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $155,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.80 million, a PE ratio of 85.62 and a beta of 0.54. LRAD Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Get LRAD alerts:

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. LRAD had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LRAD Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of LRAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in LRAD in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

GNSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LRAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.